Jose Mourinho's Departure: End of an Era at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho has left his coaching role at Fenerbahce after failing to secure a Champions League spot. His tenure included disciplinary issues and ended with a loss against Benfica. While Mourinho has a decorated history, his stint in Turkey was challenging with Fenerbahce's struggles continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:18 IST
Jose Mourinho
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Jose Mourinho has exited his position as the coach of Fenerbahce, just two days after the team's failure to secure a Champions League berth.

Following a crucial 1-0 defeat by Benfica in the playoff round, Fenerbahce announced on social media platforms X and Instagram about parting ways with Mourinho, acknowledging his contributions and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

Mourinho's time in Turkey has been marked by controversies, such as an altercation with Galatasaray's coach that resulted in disciplinary bans. Despite his illustrious past with top clubs, Mourinho's recent struggles highlight Fenerbahce's continued absence from major European competitions for 17 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

