Pakistan Hockey Team Makes Historic Return to FIH Pro League
The Pakistan hockey team will participate in the FIH Pro League's upcoming season, potentially facing India at neutral venues due to political tensions. Originally missed, Pakistan received invitation after New Zealand declined. Events reflect India's new sports policy with Pakistan amidst political tensions over border issues.
- Country:
- India
The Pakistan hockey team is set to make a significant return to the seventh season of the men's FIH Pro League, potentially clashing with India at neutral venues. This development follows a ban on bilateral sports engagements between India and Pakistan due to heightened border tensions.
Officials confirmed Pakistan's inclusion after New Zealand, having won the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, declined participation. This comes against the backdrop of India's new sports policy, which prohibits bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but allows multilateral engagements as per Olympic Charter guidelines.
The Federation of International Hockey (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram hailed Pakistan's return, marking it as a pivotal moment for world hockey. The anticipation around Pakistan's participation in the Pro League is expected to enhance the visibility and global reach of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down
New Zealand–UAE Trade Pact Comes into Force, Unlocking $42m in Tariff Savings
Historic UAE-New Zealand Trade Pact Unlocks Billions
Injury Setbacks Shake New Zealand Squad Ahead of Australia Clash
New Zealand’s Infrastructure Pipeline Surges to $237.1B, Boosting Growth