Pakistan Hockey Team Makes Historic Return to FIH Pro League

The Pakistan hockey team is set to make a significant return to the seventh season of the men's FIH Pro League, potentially clashing with India at neutral venues. This development follows a ban on bilateral sports engagements between India and Pakistan due to heightened border tensions.

Officials confirmed Pakistan's inclusion after New Zealand, having won the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, declined participation. This comes against the backdrop of India's new sports policy, which prohibits bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but allows multilateral engagements as per Olympic Charter guidelines.

The Federation of International Hockey (FIH) and its President Tayyab Ikram hailed Pakistan's return, marking it as a pivotal moment for world hockey. The anticipation around Pakistan's participation in the Pro League is expected to enhance the visibility and global reach of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)