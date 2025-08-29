Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Heroics Propel India to Victory in CAFA Nations Cup Opener

In a thrilling start to the CAFA Nations Cup, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu proved crucial as India secured a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan. India's goals came early from defenders Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan, setting the tone in the first half.

Despite being under pressure after establishing a 2-0 lead, India, under the guidance of new head coach Khalid Jamil, showcased resilience against the 106th ranked Tajik team. A noteworthy penalty save by Sandhu ensured India's triumph.

Coach Jamil praised his team for their defensive strategy, which withstood several threats. Indian fans now hold renewed hope as they anticipate their next challenge against Iran, underscoring the need for continued improvement and character.