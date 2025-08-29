Left Menu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Heroics Propel India to Victory in CAFA Nations Cup Opener

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's impressive saves, including a penalty stop, helped India defeat Tajikistan 2-1 in the CAFA Nations Cup. Goals by Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan aided the victory. Despite India's defensive strategy, the team succeeded under new head coach Khalid Jamil against the higher-ranked opponent.

In a thrilling start to the CAFA Nations Cup, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu proved crucial as India secured a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan. India's goals came early from defenders Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan, setting the tone in the first half.

Despite being under pressure after establishing a 2-0 lead, India, under the guidance of new head coach Khalid Jamil, showcased resilience against the 106th ranked Tajik team. A noteworthy penalty save by Sandhu ensured India's triumph.

Coach Jamil praised his team for their defensive strategy, which withstood several threats. Indian fans now hold renewed hope as they anticipate their next challenge against Iran, underscoring the need for continued improvement and character.

