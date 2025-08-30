Tottenham's New Star: Xavi Simons Joins from Leipzig

In a strategic move to strengthen their squad, Tottenham Hotspur has successfully signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

The Dutch attacking midfielder, who garnered attention as a breakout star at last year's European Championship, joins Spurs for a 60 million euro transfer fee, as reported by British media outlets.

This acquisition is seen as a remedy for Tottenham's recent inability to secure Eberechi Eze, with Simons expected to inject flair, discipline, and hard work into the team. Prior to joining Leipzig on a permanent basis, he had a loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.