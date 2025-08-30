Tottenham's New Star: Xavi Simons Joins from Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur has signed Xavi Simons, a Netherlands attacking midfielder from Leipzig, paying 60 million euros for the 22-year-old talent. This acquisition compensates for the club's failed attempt to recruit Eberechi Eze. Simons promises to bring flair, discipline, and hard work to the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strategic move to strengthen their squad, Tottenham Hotspur has successfully signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.
The Dutch attacking midfielder, who garnered attention as a breakout star at last year's European Championship, joins Spurs for a 60 million euro transfer fee, as reported by British media outlets.
This acquisition is seen as a remedy for Tottenham's recent inability to secure Eberechi Eze, with Simons expected to inject flair, discipline, and hard work into the team. Prior to joining Leipzig on a permanent basis, he had a loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Exciting European Football Draw: Clubs Ready for Action
Benfica Agrees to Transfer Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce
Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari Health Scare Initiates Urgent Hospital Transfer
Tottenham Hotspur Secure Xavi Simons in High-Profile Transfer
Mateus Fernandes Joins West Ham United in Major Transfer Move