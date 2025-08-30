Left Menu

Italy Exits 2029 Women's Euro Bid Leaving Four Contenders

Italy has withdrawn its bid to host the 2029 Women's European Championship, reducing the competition to four contenders: Germany, Poland, Portugal, and a joint bid by Denmark and Sweden. Germany is favored due to its capacity for a high-revenue tournament using top-tier stadiums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:39 IST
Italy Exits 2029 Women's Euro Bid Leaving Four Contenders
Italy has decided to pull out from the race to host the 2029 Women's European Championship, UEFA announced on Friday. This puts the spotlight on the remaining four contenders: Germany, Poland, Portugal, and a collaborative bid from Denmark and Sweden.

The decision comes as Italy is already focused on co-hosting the men's Euro 2032 with Turkey. The nation faces significant pressure to ensure the timely completion of five modern stadiums for the event.

Germany is currently seen as the frontrunner to host the tournament, with plans to utilize the world-class stadiums of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. These venues can accommodate around 70,000 fans during international games, promising a high-revenue outlook with a total of 31 games scheduled.

