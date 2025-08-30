Left Menu

American Men's Tennis Faces Setbacks at U.S. Open

American hopes at the U.S. Open suffered blows as Ben Shelton retired due to injury and Frances Tiafoe was eliminated in the third round. Taylor Fritz remains the top hope for a men's singles victory, with Tommy Paul still in contention. Fans face disappointment with recent losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:16 IST
Ben Shelton

American men's tennis faced significant challenges at the U.S. Open as promising prospects saw unexpected setbacks. Sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire from his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, fellow American Frances Tiafoe was ousted by Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, reducing American stakes in the tournament.

With 23 American men initially in the draw, Taylor Fritz now stands as the biggest hope for a Grand Slam victory. Fritz managed to advance after a tough win over Jerome Kym, still keeping the dream of a repeat win since Andy Roddick's 2003 triumph alive. Tommy Paul remains in the tournament but faces a challenging match next.

The series of defeats was compounded by disappointing performances, causing a stir among fans. Both thrilling rallies and painful losses characterized the matches, providing a bittersweet experience for American supporters. As the tournament progresses, excitement mingles with hope as the remaining players forge ahead.

