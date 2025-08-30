From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

Elaha Safdari, once a goalkeeper for Afghanistan's women's football team, was forced to flee Kabul during the Taliban takeover in 2021. Instructed to destroy any evidence of her football career for safety, Safdari has since found refuge in England, advocating for Afghan women through FIFA-led football camps.

Held at St George's Park, the camp offered a rare opportunity for Afghan refugees to reunite, train, and voice resistance. It represented hope and resilience with Safdari and her teammates expressing their commitment to advocate for those left behind in Afghanistan. "On the pitch, I am playing for all silent women and girls," Safdari remarked.

While FIFA's camp was a significant step, Safdari and others strive for full international recognition. Despite language barriers and isolation in their new home, football has been a powerful platform for Afghan women. The Taliban may control Afghanistan, but its women remain resilient, determined to be heard through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)