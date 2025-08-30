RCB Extends Heartfelt Support to Stampede Victims' Families

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the reigning IPL champions, have committed to assisting the families of those who lost their lives during the June 4 stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy unfolded when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate RCB's first IPL title victory.

Following an initial compensation of Rs 10 lakh, the franchise announced an increased financial aid of Rs 25 lakh under their 'RCB Cares' initiative. The stampede claimed 11 lives, and further injuries were reported amid the chaos.

In an emotional address, RCB referred to the deceased as members of their family and vowed ongoing support. They emphasized the importance of honoring the victims and committed to meaningful actions moving forward, reinforcing their bond with fans known as the '12th Man Army'.

(With inputs from agencies.)