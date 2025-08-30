Left Menu

RCB Extends Heartfelt Support to Stampede Victims' Families

Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of victims of the June 4 stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy occurred during celebrations for RCB's first IPL title. RCB has expressed their ongoing commitment to meaningful actions in honoring the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the reigning IPL champions, have committed to assisting the families of those who lost their lives during the June 4 stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy unfolded when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate RCB's first IPL title victory.

Following an initial compensation of Rs 10 lakh, the franchise announced an increased financial aid of Rs 25 lakh under their 'RCB Cares' initiative. The stampede claimed 11 lives, and further injuries were reported amid the chaos.

In an emotional address, RCB referred to the deceased as members of their family and vowed ongoing support. They emphasized the importance of honoring the victims and committed to meaningful actions moving forward, reinforcing their bond with fans known as the '12th Man Army'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

