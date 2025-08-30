Shubman Gill Gears Up for Asia Cup Amid Duleep Trophy Developments

India's Test captain and T20 vice-captain, Shubman Gill, arrived at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for fitness checks ahead of the Asia Cup. Gill is recovering from a flu bout, which caused him to skip the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals.

The Indian cricket squad is set to convene in Dubai on September 4, ahead of their first Asia Cup match on September 9 against the UAE. Gill's travel to Dubai is part of a new staggered travel plan for the team, differing from past practices where the squad gathered in Mumbai.

Also attending pre-tournament preparations at the Centre of Excellence are several key players, including wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, other players like Arshdeep Singh are participating in the Duleep Trophy, reflecting a busy pre-Asia Cup period for Indian cricket.