Novak Djokovic Defies Age with Determination at U.S. Open

Despite injury setbacks, tennis legend Novak Djokovic continues to prove his prowess at the U.S. Open. At 38, he becomes the oldest man since 1991 to reach the fourth round, reflecting on his body's wear and tear yet maintaining his competitive edge against younger opponents.

Novak Djokovic

In an impressive display of resilience, Novak Djokovic continues to challenge age and injury at the U.S. Open, targeting a record 25th Grand Slam. Overcoming a back problem, the 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated Cam Norrie to become the oldest man since 1991 to reach the tournament's fourth round.

Djokovic's match, marked by his best serving performance despite earlier setbacks from blisters and back issues, highlighted his enduring competitive spirit. 'The wear and tear on the body is taking a toll,' Djokovic admitted, yet he remains steadfast in competing at the highest level.

This U.S. Open run underscores Djokovic's persistent battle against age and physical challenges, as he prepares to play against German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff, aiming to maintain his record of Grand Slam success. His journey exemplifies the balance of skill and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

