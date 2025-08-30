India's Sporting Evolution: New Manufacturing Policy to Spearhead Global Exports

India is gearing up to introduce a specialized sports goods manufacturing policy by year's end, designed to nurture sporting talent and establish the nation as a formidable global exporter. The announcement was made by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

Currently, athletes across numerous disciplines depend on costly imported equipment to remain competitive. However, Mandaviya revealed that by November-December, a new scheme would be launched to significantly boost domestic manufacturing of sports goods and equipment.

The minister emphasized that with India's potential, sports medicines, infrastructure, literature, and education could seamlessly integrate into the larger sports goods manufacturing project. A task force would address challenges such as GST, and policies will be shaped with input from all stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, to create a robust manufacturing sector.