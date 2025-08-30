Left Menu

Sergen Yalcin Returns: Besiktas' New Managerial Era Begins

Besiktas has appointed former manager Sergen Yalcin as their new boss. Yalcin, who previously led the club to a domestic double, signed a contract until the end of the 2026-2027 season. The announcement follows the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the team's disappointing performances in European competitions.

  • Turkey

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas has brought back well-regarded former player and manager Sergen Yalcin as their new head coach, as officially announced on Saturday. The 52-year-old is set for his second managerial term with the club, after penning a contract lasting until the close of the 2026-2027 season.

Besiktas, who have been crowned Turkish Super Lig champions 16 times, finished in fourth place last season. The club decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their Norwegian manager and former Manchester United leader, after a premature exit from the Conference League earlier this week.

The dismissal came after a series of disappointing runs in European contests, including an early ousting from the Europa League by Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and a setback against Lausanne-Sport of Switzerland in the Conference League playoffs. In his previous stint, Yalcin led Besiktas to a remarkable domestic double during the 2020-2021 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

