Delhi's Historic Cash Rewards for Olympic Medalists

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that her administration has introduced the highest cash rewards ever for international medal winners, underscoring the permanent respect athletes earn from sports. Speaking at a gathering for young athletes organized at Tyagaraj Stadium, Gupta highlighted the policy shift under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

Gupta stated, "In sports, not just medals and trophies are won, but respect is earned for life." She praised PM Modi for elevating the importance of sports across India. According to Gupta, Delhi will now award a groundbreaking Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, and Rs 3 crore for Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medalists, respectively. Additionally, Commonwealth Games winners will receive rewards ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore.

The Chief Minister also mentioned provisions for job security for athletes, asserting that every Indian feels pride in their achievements. The event, attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior athletes, served to inspire young sporting talent. They shared their experiences to motivate the next generation to pursue greatness in sports.