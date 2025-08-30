Left Menu

Pakistan Confirms Participation in FIH Junior World Cup in India

Pakistan will compete in the FIH Junior World Cup in India, despite tensions between the two nations. Earlier concerns arose when Pakistan withdrew from the Asia Cup. The Indian government has ensured Pakistan's participation in multinational events, with preparations for the tournament reaching the final stages.

Updated: 30-08-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Pakistan will participate in the FIH Junior World Cup in India later this year, confirmed Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh. This announcement comes despite earlier doubts when Pakistan withdrew from the ongoing Asia Cup in Bihar, citing security issues due to military conflicts.

The Junior World Cup is scheduled to take place in Southern Indian cities, Chennai and Madurai, in November-December. Singh stated that preparations for the tournament are nearly complete, with long lists received from 23 out of 24 participating nations, leaving only Pakistan's to be awaited in the coming days.

The Indian government has formulated a policy prohibiting bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but allows participation in multinational events. This follows the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Despite diplomatic strains, Pakistan has also been confirmed to compete in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League, replacing New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

