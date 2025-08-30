Left Menu

Skipper Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull's Heroics Propel North Zone Close to Duleep Trophy Semifinals

Skipper Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull delivered contrasting centuries, propelling North Zone to a commanding position against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals. Ankit's resilient play and Dhull's aggressive tactics led to a massive 388 for two, with an overall lead of 563 runs by the end of day three.

Updated: 30-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:07 IST
Skipper Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull's Heroics Propel North Zone Close to Duleep Trophy Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Skipper Ankit Kumar and promising talent Yash Dhull delivered stellar centuries to catapult North Zone on the brink of entering the Duleep Trophy semifinals. Opting to bat again despite a 183-run lead, the duo amassed 388 runs for two wickets, further extending their dominance over East Zone.

The third day's play was defined by North Zone's dominance, spearheaded by Ankit and Dhull's formidable 240-run partnership for the second wicket from just 290 balls. Dhull showcased aggressive play, particularly excelling with 57 off-side runs, while Ankit's more composed approach reflected North Zone's strategic aggression.

The East Zone bowlers struggled, with only occasional challenges posed by senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Despite Dhull's brief unease against Shami's fast deliveries in the 90s, he and Ankit remained unyielding, taking North Zone to a 563-run lead. Despite an injury setback to East's attack, Ankit surged, adding 98 runs in the final session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

