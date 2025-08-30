Left Menu

Delhi's Sports Renaissance: A Vision for Athletic Excellence

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to transform Delhi into a hub of sports activities, pledging world-class facilities and support for athletes. Gupta highlighted enhanced prize money and improved infrastructure for athletes, aiming to inspire national pride through international sports victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:26 IST
Delhi's Sports Renaissance: A Vision for Athletic Excellence
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards boosting sports in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday her government's commitment to creating world-class facilities for athletes. Speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium, she emphasized plans to transform Delhi into a vibrant sports hub.

During her interaction with young sportspersons and international players, Gupta revealed strategies to support athletes so they could excel at both national and international platforms. She stated, "My only dream is that our athletes become world champions and carry the tricolour to new heights."

Praising accomplished athletes like Ravi Dahiya and Sharad Kumar, Gupta highlighted increased prize money and steps for professional coaching, better infrastructure, and nutrition support. Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood assured athletes of addressing their concerns as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025