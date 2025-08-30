Delhi's Sports Renaissance: A Vision for Athletic Excellence

In a significant move towards boosting sports in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday her government's commitment to creating world-class facilities for athletes. Speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium, she emphasized plans to transform Delhi into a vibrant sports hub.

During her interaction with young sportspersons and international players, Gupta revealed strategies to support athletes so they could excel at both national and international platforms. She stated, "My only dream is that our athletes become world champions and carry the tricolour to new heights."

Praising accomplished athletes like Ravi Dahiya and Sharad Kumar, Gupta highlighted increased prize money and steps for professional coaching, better infrastructure, and nutrition support. Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood assured athletes of addressing their concerns as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)