Delhi's Sports Renaissance: A Vision for Athletic Excellence
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to transform Delhi into a hub of sports activities, pledging world-class facilities and support for athletes. Gupta highlighted enhanced prize money and improved infrastructure for athletes, aiming to inspire national pride through international sports victories.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards boosting sports in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday her government's commitment to creating world-class facilities for athletes. Speaking at the Thyagaraj Stadium, she emphasized plans to transform Delhi into a vibrant sports hub.
During her interaction with young sportspersons and international players, Gupta revealed strategies to support athletes so they could excel at both national and international platforms. She stated, "My only dream is that our athletes become world champions and carry the tricolour to new heights."
Praising accomplished athletes like Ravi Dahiya and Sharad Kumar, Gupta highlighted increased prize money and steps for professional coaching, better infrastructure, and nutrition support. Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood assured athletes of addressing their concerns as a priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shah and Kataria Discuss Flood Relief and Infrastructure Boost
India's Urban Surge: Rs 40 Lakh Crore Investment in Infrastructure
MoE Approves Major Funding for CUTN Infrastructure Boost
Telangana's Educational Overhaul: Facial Recognition and Infrastructure
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates National Sports Day with Honors and Infrastructure Boost