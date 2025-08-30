Left Menu

Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup

Canada and Scotland clinched quarter-final spots in the Women's Rugby World Cup with decisive victories. Canada defeated Wales 42-0, while Scotland triumphed over Fiji 29-15. The wins were marked by multiple tries and strong defense, ensuring both teams advanced from Pool B with bonus points.

Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup
Canada and Scotland secured their places in the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup following impressive wins in Pool B. Canada demonstrated their prowess with a 42-0 triumph over Wales, while Scotland emerged victorious with a 29-15 win against Fiji.

Canada's Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester were pivotal in their side's win, both scoring tries alongside an outstanding performance by Sophie de Goede, who successfully converted all six tries. Despite Wales' efforts in the second half, they were unable to break through Canada's formidable defense.

Scotland's tactical advantage overshadowed Fiji, capitalizing on their opponents' disciplinary issues. Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd each contributed two tries, securing Scotland's win. With these results, Wales and Fiji exit the tournament, set to play a dead rubber match next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

