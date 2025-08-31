Epic Badminton Battle: A Clash at World Championships
World number one An Se-young's bid for a title defense concluded in the semis, losing to Chen Yufei. Meanwhile, Shi Yuqi reached the men's final after saving match points against Lai to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn. An expressed deep disappointment after her loss, reflecting on her performance.
World number one An Se-young's run at the World Championships ended in the semi-finals after a tough loss to Chen Yufei in Paris. Simultaneously, China's top player Shi Yuqi displayed resilience, saving two match points to progress to the men's final.
The unseeded 20-year-old Lai initially won a game against Shi but eventually succumbed to Shi's fightback, culminating in scores of 13-21, 22-20, 21-16. The Canadian secured a bronze medal, marking the country's first in the sport.
Olympic champion An Se-young expressed tearful disappointment following her loss to Chen, citing errors in her game. In a showdown for the finals, Chen will meet Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, both vying for the title.
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Claim Strategic Initiative in Lengthy Ukrainian Conflict
Tragedy Strikes: E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Young Schoolgirl's Life in Delhi
Piastri Claims Surprise Pole at Dutch Grand Prix
Tragic Accident: Speeding Truck Claims Six Lives in Maharashtra
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries