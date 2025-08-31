Epic Badminton Battle: A Clash at World Championships

World number one An Se-young's run at the World Championships ended in the semi-finals after a tough loss to Chen Yufei in Paris. Simultaneously, China's top player Shi Yuqi displayed resilience, saving two match points to progress to the men's final.

The unseeded 20-year-old Lai initially won a game against Shi but eventually succumbed to Shi's fightback, culminating in scores of 13-21, 22-20, 21-16. The Canadian secured a bronze medal, marking the country's first in the sport.

Olympic champion An Se-young expressed tearful disappointment following her loss to Chen, citing errors in her game. In a showdown for the finals, Chen will meet Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, both vying for the title.