Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Grand Slam Form

Naomi Osaka advances to the U.S. Open fourth round with a victory over Daria Kasatkina, showcasing power and resilience. Facing Coco Gauff next, Osaka reflects on her patient journey back to success since her 2021 Australian Open win, highlighting the emotional roller coaster of her matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 04:23 IST
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Grand Slam Form
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has progressed to the fourth round of the U.S. Open after a hard-fought victory against Daria Kasatkina, marking her best Grand Slam performance since 2021. The match, played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, saw Osaka overcome a shaky middle set to seize a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 triumph.

The Japanese tennis star started strong, dominating the first set with a bagel, but faced challenges as her opponent steadied in the second set. However, Osaka's resilience shone through in the deciding set, as she secured a critical break before sealing the win with confidence.

Osaka expressed her relief post-match, acknowledging the emotional intensity and mental focus required. As she prepares to face Coco Gauff next, Osaka reflects on their past encounters and her ongoing journey of rebuilding since her 2021 Australian Open title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Reviving the Department of War

Trump's Bold Move: Reviving the Department of War

 Global
2
Jannik Sinner Battles Back in U.S. Open Thriller

Jannik Sinner Battles Back in U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
3
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Grand Slam Form

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Grand Slam Form

 Global
4
Ogier Takes Command in Dramatic Rally of Paraguay

Ogier Takes Command in Dramatic Rally of Paraguay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025