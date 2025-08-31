Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Grand Slam Form
Naomi Osaka advances to the U.S. Open fourth round with a victory over Daria Kasatkina, showcasing power and resilience. Facing Coco Gauff next, Osaka reflects on her patient journey back to success since her 2021 Australian Open win, highlighting the emotional roller coaster of her matches.
Naomi Osaka has progressed to the fourth round of the U.S. Open after a hard-fought victory against Daria Kasatkina, marking her best Grand Slam performance since 2021. The match, played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, saw Osaka overcome a shaky middle set to seize a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 triumph.
The Japanese tennis star started strong, dominating the first set with a bagel, but faced challenges as her opponent steadied in the second set. However, Osaka's resilience shone through in the deciding set, as she secured a critical break before sealing the win with confidence.
Osaka expressed her relief post-match, acknowledging the emotional intensity and mental focus required. As she prepares to face Coco Gauff next, Osaka reflects on their past encounters and her ongoing journey of rebuilding since her 2021 Australian Open title.
