Trophy Vanishes: Sorana Cirstea's Sentimental Plea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea seeks the return of her Cleveland trophy, which mysteriously vanished from her New York hotel room days after her victory. Despite its lack of material worth, the trophy holds sentimental value as her first hardcourt singles title in 15 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 06:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Romanian tennis star Sorana Cirstea has appealed for the return of a missing trophy, gone without a trace from her New York hotel room after her recent triumph in Cleveland.

The sentimental value of the trophy, marking Cirstea's first hardcourt singles title since 2008, overshadows its lack of material worth. Cirstea, who defeated American Ann Li in the Tennis in the Land tournament last week ahead of the U.S. Open, made a heartfelt request on social media for its return.

"Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at @thefiftysonesta please give it back," she wrote. The theft adds another layer of disappointment following her second-round loss to Karolina Muchova at this year's final Grand Slam.

