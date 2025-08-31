Left Menu

Drama Unfolds on Day 7 of U.S. Open with Major Upsets and Advancements

On the seventh day of the U.S. Open, several top seeds faced unexpected challenges. Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Alexander Zverev, while Naomi Osaka advanced to face Coco Gauff. Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner continued their campaigns successfully. Tensions are high as players vie for spots in the quarter-finals.

31-08-2025
Day seven of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was marked by intense matches and high stakes. Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved a significant upset, defeating German third seed Alexander Zverev with scores of 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4. This victory propels Auger-Aliassime into a match against Russia's Andrey Rublev for a place in the quarter-finals.

In other highlights, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek prevailed over Russian 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya, winning 7-6(2), 6-4. Meanwhile, top seed Jannik Sinner took another step in defending his title, overcoming a first-set deficit to beat Denis Shapovalov with scores of 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka also made headlines by knocking out Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, setting up an exciting next-round match with American star Coco Gauff, who defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1. The day was filled with thrilling moments as players worked hard to advance in the tournament.

