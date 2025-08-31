Drama Unfolds on Day 7 of U.S. Open with Major Upsets and Advancements

Day seven of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was marked by intense matches and high stakes. Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved a significant upset, defeating German third seed Alexander Zverev with scores of 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4. This victory propels Auger-Aliassime into a match against Russia's Andrey Rublev for a place in the quarter-finals.

In other highlights, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek prevailed over Russian 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya, winning 7-6(2), 6-4. Meanwhile, top seed Jannik Sinner took another step in defending his title, overcoming a first-set deficit to beat Denis Shapovalov with scores of 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka also made headlines by knocking out Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, setting up an exciting next-round match with American star Coco Gauff, who defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1. The day was filled with thrilling moments as players worked hard to advance in the tournament.