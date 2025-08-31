Left Menu

Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz Propel Pakistan to Tri-Series Victory

Pakistan triumphs over the UAE with a 31-run victory in the Twenty20 Tri-series in Sharjah, thanks to half-centuries by Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz. Despite a strong innings by UAE's Asif Khan, Pakistan's consistent wicket-taking secured their win. Both teams will compete again before the Asia Cup.

In a thrilling contest held in Sharjah, Pakistan secured a 31-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in the Twenty20 Tri-series, driven by explosive half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz. Ayub's 69 off 38 balls and Nawaz's aggressive six sixes inflamed the pitch, causing the opposition to struggle against the onslaught.

Pakistan posted a formidable score of 207 in their 20 overs, having won the toss and elected to bat, under the leadership of captain Salman Ali Agha. The UAE made gallant efforts to challenge the giants, with middle-order batter Asif Khan celebrating his 50th T20 appearance through a robust innings of 77. However, Pakistan's strategic bowling, with the exception of Hasan Ali's expensive outing, dismantled UAE's chase at 176-8.

This encounter, which will be repeated within the series before the Asia Cup, saw notable performances from Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz and debutant Salman Mirza. The teams' schedule heads next to a face-off between UAE and Afghanistan, adding another layer of excitement before the final on September 7.

