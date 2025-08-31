From Dal Lake to Olympic Dreams: Mohsin Ali's Inspiring Journey
Mohsin Ali, an 18-year-old kayaker, gained national attention after winning gold at the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Srinagar. His exceptional achievement was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspiring renewed interest in water sports in Jammu and Kashmir, with aspirations for an Olympic win.
Eighteen-year-old kayaking sensation Mohsin Ali made waves at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival by securing gold in the 1,000m event at Srinagar's Dal Lake. Ali's triumph turned him into a local hero, especially after receiving a notable mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program.
The prime minister's commendation spotlighted both Ali's victory and the successful execution of the water sports festival, which saw participation from over 800 athletes across 28 states and union territories. The festival, a joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Sports Authority of India, featured six sports, including rowing and kayaking.
Ali, whose aspirations reach Olympic heights, is driven by personal motivation stemming from his father's hard work and the guidance of his coach, Bilquis Mir. His story stands as a testament to the burgeoning talent in Jammu and Kashmir, inspiring over 80 new athletes to enroll in training after the festival.
