Left Menu

From Dal Lake to Olympic Dreams: Mohsin Ali's Inspiring Journey

Mohsin Ali, an 18-year-old kayaker, gained national attention after winning gold at the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Srinagar. His exceptional achievement was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspiring renewed interest in water sports in Jammu and Kashmir, with aspirations for an Olympic win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:44 IST
From Dal Lake to Olympic Dreams: Mohsin Ali's Inspiring Journey
Mohsin Ali
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen-year-old kayaking sensation Mohsin Ali made waves at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival by securing gold in the 1,000m event at Srinagar's Dal Lake. Ali's triumph turned him into a local hero, especially after receiving a notable mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

The prime minister's commendation spotlighted both Ali's victory and the successful execution of the water sports festival, which saw participation from over 800 athletes across 28 states and union territories. The festival, a joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Sports Authority of India, featured six sports, including rowing and kayaking.

Ali, whose aspirations reach Olympic heights, is driven by personal motivation stemming from his father's hard work and the guidance of his coach, Bilquis Mir. His story stands as a testament to the burgeoning talent in Jammu and Kashmir, inspiring over 80 new athletes to enroll in training after the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 India
2
India Secures Thrilling Victory Against Japan in Asia Cup Hockey

India Secures Thrilling Victory Against Japan in Asia Cup Hockey

 India
3
PlanetSpark Eyes IPO with Profitable Growth and Global Reach

PlanetSpark Eyes IPO with Profitable Growth and Global Reach

 India
4
Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints to the EC during SIR in Bihar, but all rejected, claims Pawan Khera.

Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints to the EC during SIR in Bihar, but all...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025