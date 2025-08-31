India Secures Thrilling Victory Against Japan in Asia Cup Hockey

In a gripping encounter at the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, Captain Harmanpreet Singh led India to a 3-2 victory over Japan on Sunday, securing their second consecutive win in pool A.

Harmanpreet's strikes came in the fifth and 46th minutes, complemented by Mandeep Singh's goal in the fourth minute. Japan's fightback saw Kosei Kawabe scoring in the 38th and 59th minutes.

Having previously defeated China 4-3, India will face Kazakhstan in their final pool match on Monday. The tournament winner will qualify for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)