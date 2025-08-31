Left Menu

Indian Duo Stuns Japan in Thrilling Badminton Victory

Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera of India clinched the girls’ doubles title in a major upset at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament by defeating Japan's Aoi Banno and Yuzu Ueno. Additionally, India also claimed victory in the mixed doubles, while Japan secured both boys' and girls' singles titles.

Updated: 31-08-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling upset at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament, India's Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera clinched the girls' doubles title by defeating the fifth-seeded Japanese duo Aoi Banno and Yuzu Ueno.

The unseeded Indian pair overcame an initial setback, rallying from a game down to win 21-23, 21-12, 21-17. The hosts celebrated another victory in mixed doubles as Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar dominated C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri 21-12, 21-13.

Elsewhere, Japan continued its strong performance with Kazuma Kawano achieving a memorable double, claiming both boys' singles and doubles titles, while Yuzuno Watanabe secured the girls' singles crown. The tournament was organized by the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

