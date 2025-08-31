Indian Duo Stuns Japan in Thrilling Badminton Victory

In a thrilling upset at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament, India's Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera clinched the girls' doubles title by defeating the fifth-seeded Japanese duo Aoi Banno and Yuzu Ueno.

The unseeded Indian pair overcame an initial setback, rallying from a game down to win 21-23, 21-12, 21-17. The hosts celebrated another victory in mixed doubles as Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar dominated C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri 21-12, 21-13.

Elsewhere, Japan continued its strong performance with Kazuma Kawano achieving a memorable double, claiming both boys' singles and doubles titles, while Yuzuno Watanabe secured the girls' singles crown. The tournament was organized by the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association.

