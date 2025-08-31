Ireland and New Zealand Triumph in Women's Rugby World Cup Clashes
Ireland secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup with a 43-27 victory over Spain. New Zealand also advanced after defeating Japan 62-19. Ireland impressed with seven tries, while Spain put in a strong performance. New Zealand faced challenges but ultimately succeeded with 10 tries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:25 IST
Ireland has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup after a challenging 43-27 victory over Spain in their Pool C match.
Meanwhile, New Zealand also secured their place in the quarters by overpowering Japan 62-19, despite facing some tough moments.
In the match against Spain, Ireland showcased their offensive prowess, scoring seven tries, with standout performances from wing Anna McGann and number eight Grace Moore.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vingegaard Triumphs at Vuelta with Valdezcaray Victory
Victory & Drama: Piastri Shines Amid McLaren Misfortunes at Dutch Grand Prix
Brighton Stuns Manchester City with a Dramatic Comeback Victory
Indian Duo Stuns Japan in Thrilling Badminton Victory
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.