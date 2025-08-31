Left Menu

Ireland and New Zealand Triumph in Women's Rugby World Cup Clashes

Ireland secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup with a 43-27 victory over Spain. New Zealand also advanced after defeating Japan 62-19. Ireland impressed with seven tries, while Spain put in a strong performance. New Zealand faced challenges but ultimately succeeded with 10 tries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:25 IST
Ireland has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup after a challenging 43-27 victory over Spain in their Pool C match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand also secured their place in the quarters by overpowering Japan 62-19, despite facing some tough moments.

In the match against Spain, Ireland showcased their offensive prowess, scoring seven tries, with standout performances from wing Anna McGann and number eight Grace Moore.

