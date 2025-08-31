Left Menu

Manchester City Stumbles Again: Vulnerabilities Revealed in Premier League

Manchester City faced a second consecutive Premier League defeat, losing 2-1 against Brighton. Despite Erling Haaland's early goal, defensive lapses allowed Brighton's Brajan Gruda to secure the win. Meanwhile, West Ham defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0. City's early-season struggles echo last year's problems, raising concerns for Pep Guardiola's team.

Updated: 31-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:56 IST
Manchester City's early season struggles continue as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League, marking a second consecutive loss for the once-dominant team.

Despite Erling Haaland's early strike, defensive weaknesses were exposed as Brajan Gruda scored an 89th-minute winner for Brighton. This follows City's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, raising concerns about familiar vulnerabilities.

In another Premier League match, West Ham delivered a convincing 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, easing pressure on manager Graham Potter. These losses highlight Manchester City's ongoing challenges as they attempt to reclaim their champion status.

