Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula surged past Ann Li to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals, shining amidst local hopes focused on Taylor Fritz in the men's draw. Despite a rocky pre-tournament, Pegula has not dropped a set in New York. Key matches also include Djokovic vs Struff, adding excitement to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:00 IST
Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula, the fourth seed, dominated fellow American Ann Li in a decisive match, securing her spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday. Local supporters now look to Taylor Fritz as the last American hope in the men's singles.

Pegula, last year's runner-up, had a challenging build-up to the tournament with early exits in several key events but has maintained a perfect set record in New York, easily defeating Li 6-1, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will face either Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend next.

As the tournament progresses, key matches include defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka against Cristina Busca and veteran Novak Djokovic against Jan-Lennard Struff, setting a competitive tone. Meanwhile, Fritz is gearing up to battle Tomas Machac in his upcoming match.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India
2
Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

 India
3
Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

 India
4
India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025