Jessica Pegula Powers Through to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals

Jessica Pegula, the fourth seed, dominated fellow American Ann Li in a decisive match, securing her spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday. Local supporters now look to Taylor Fritz as the last American hope in the men's singles.

Pegula, last year's runner-up, had a challenging build-up to the tournament with early exits in several key events but has maintained a perfect set record in New York, easily defeating Li 6-1, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will face either Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend next.

As the tournament progresses, key matches include defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka against Cristina Busca and veteran Novak Djokovic against Jan-Lennard Struff, setting a competitive tone. Meanwhile, Fritz is gearing up to battle Tomas Machac in his upcoming match.