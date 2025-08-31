Weekend Sports Highlights: Contracts, Deals, and Championships
A flurry of sports news unfolded this weekend, with the NFL's DaRon Bland signing a lucrative extension, the Cubs securing Carlos Santana, and Charlie Woods capturing attention with a hole-in-one at a junior championship. Meanwhile, Bria Hartley will miss the WNBA season due to injury, and MLB probes continue.
In an eventful weekend for sports, NFL's Dallas Cowboys' cornerback DaRon Bland inked a four-year, $92 million contract extension, as part of multiple contract negotiations making headlines.
Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz remain off the roster amid an ongoing betting probe, while in baseball, the Chicago Cubs confirmed a deal with Carlos Santana. Simultaneously, Charlie Woods shined at the Junior Players Championship with an impressive hole-in-one.
WNBA's Connecticut Sun announced guard Bria Hartley would miss the remainder of the season following a knee injury, and the Colts dedicate their NFL season to late owner Jim Irsay. In soccer, MLS featured its scheduled matches, and multiple motorsport events unfolded over the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- football
- baseball
- soccer
- MBA
- NFL
- contract extension
- sports betting
- WNBA injury
- Charlie Woods
ALSO READ
Avian Influenza Alert: H5N1 Outbreak in England
Protest Disrupts Mumbai Traffic as Hunger Strike Intensifies
Escalating Conflict: Ukraine's Vengeance and Global Peace Calls
Nissanka's Heroics Lead Sri Lanka to Series Victory Over Zimbabwe
Quick-Thinking Doctor Revives Protester at Mumbai's Azad Maidan