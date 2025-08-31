Weekend Sports Highlights: Contracts, Deals, and Championships

In an eventful weekend for sports, NFL's Dallas Cowboys' cornerback DaRon Bland inked a four-year, $92 million contract extension, as part of multiple contract negotiations making headlines.

Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz remain off the roster amid an ongoing betting probe, while in baseball, the Chicago Cubs confirmed a deal with Carlos Santana. Simultaneously, Charlie Woods shined at the Junior Players Championship with an impressive hole-in-one.

WNBA's Connecticut Sun announced guard Bria Hartley would miss the remainder of the season following a knee injury, and the Colts dedicate their NFL season to late owner Jim Irsay. In soccer, MLS featured its scheduled matches, and multiple motorsport events unfolded over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)