Left Menu

Nina Kennedy's Bold Return to Tokyo's World Championships: A Test of Resilience

Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy is set to defend her world title in Tokyo, entering the competition without prior events due to a long injury recovery. Despite being at 80% fitness, she remains optimistic about her performance and has worked with her sports psychologist to focus on the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:32 IST
Nina Kennedy's Bold Return to Tokyo's World Championships: A Test of Resilience

Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy is gearing up to defend her world title at the upcoming championships in Tokyo without any prior competitive appearances, presenting a bold challenge following a lengthy injury recuperation period.

After clinching Olympic gold in Paris, Kennedy underwent hamstring surgery, which hindered her preparation leading up to the Tokyo event from September 13 to 21. The recovery process forced her to skip all Diamond League events, leaving her to enter Tokyo on a wildcard entry.

At 28, Kennedy estimates she is operating at 80% fitness but remains determined to compete. Despite the challenges, she remains positive, with aspirations to potentially clear the five-metre barrier and even aim for Yelena Isinbayeva's world record.

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Splash Near Yanbu Spurs Investigation

Mysterious Splash Near Yanbu Spurs Investigation

 Global
2
Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Challenge

Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Challen...

 Global
3
Houthi Forces Raid UN Offices Amid Heightened Tensions

Houthi Forces Raid UN Offices Amid Heightened Tensions

 Global
4
Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain

Twin Quakes Shake Afghanistan: A Tale of Unstable Terrain

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025