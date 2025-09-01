Nina Kennedy's Bold Return to Tokyo's World Championships: A Test of Resilience

Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy is gearing up to defend her world title at the upcoming championships in Tokyo without any prior competitive appearances, presenting a bold challenge following a lengthy injury recuperation period.

After clinching Olympic gold in Paris, Kennedy underwent hamstring surgery, which hindered her preparation leading up to the Tokyo event from September 13 to 21. The recovery process forced her to skip all Diamond League events, leaving her to enter Tokyo on a wildcard entry.

At 28, Kennedy estimates she is operating at 80% fitness but remains determined to compete. Despite the challenges, she remains positive, with aspirations to potentially clear the five-metre barrier and even aim for Yelena Isinbayeva's world record.