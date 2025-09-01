Thrills and Triumphs at the U.S. Open: Alcaraz and Pegula Shine

Carlos Alcaraz electrified the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a captivating fourth-round victory over France's Arthur Rinderknech at the U.S. Open. Alcaraz, accustomed to the prime time spotlight, adapted seamlessly to the day's setting, defeating Rinderknech 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4, with a behind-the-back trick shot that quickly went viral.

Jessica Pegula, maintaining her pristine form, conquered American Ann Li 6-1, 6-2, advancing to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, anticipation builds as Aryna Sabalenka, the women's defending champion, is set to play against Spain's Cristina Busca. Compelling matches continue with Novak Djokovic poised to face Jan-Lennard Struff after a remarkable show of resilience.

The atmosphere remains charged with Taylor Fritz tackling Czech Tomas Machac and Elena Rybakina closing the evening programme against Marketa Vondrousova. As the tournament progresses, players like Alcaraz and Pegula not only master the court but captivate audiences both on-site and online.