Krejcikova's Daring Escape: A Gladiatorial Triumph at the U.S. Open
Barbora Krejcikova saved eight match points to win against Taylor Townsend in a dramatic 1-6 7-6(13) 6-3 victory, securing a place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. In a thrilling three-hour duel, she displayed resilience and courage, setting up her next match against Jessica Pegula.
In a gripping match at the U.S. Open, Barbora Krejcikova demonstrated extraordinary resilience, saving eight match points to seal a 1-6 7-6(13) 6-3 victory over American Taylor Townsend.
The two-time Grand Slam champion turned the tide in a three-hour contest, showcasing both bravery and a little luck. Krejcikova now advances to face last year's runner-up, Jessica Pegula.
The encounter was marked by highly competitive exchanges, including a tiebreak that stretched to 15-13, captivating players and fans alike. Townsend acknowledged the narrow miss but remained proud of her performance.
