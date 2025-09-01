Left Menu

Krejcikova's Daring Escape: A Gladiatorial Triumph at the U.S. Open

Barbora Krejcikova saved eight match points to win against Taylor Townsend in a dramatic 1-6 7-6(13) 6-3 victory, securing a place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. In a thrilling three-hour duel, she displayed resilience and courage, setting up her next match against Jessica Pegula.

Updated: 01-09-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 06:18 IST
In a gripping match at the U.S. Open, Barbora Krejcikova demonstrated extraordinary resilience, saving eight match points to seal a 1-6 7-6(13) 6-3 victory over American Taylor Townsend.

The two-time Grand Slam champion turned the tide in a three-hour contest, showcasing both bravery and a little luck. Krejcikova now advances to face last year's runner-up, Jessica Pegula.

The encounter was marked by highly competitive exchanges, including a tiebreak that stretched to 15-13, captivating players and fans alike. Townsend acknowledged the narrow miss but remained proud of her performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

