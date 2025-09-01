Rayan Cherki Sidelined: Ekitike Steps In

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki is expected to be sidelined for approximately two months after suffering a torn left quadricep, disclosed manager Pep Guardiola on Sunday. Cherki's injury has resulted in his withdrawal from the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland, where he has been replaced by Liverpool's rising star Hugo Ekitike.

The announcement of Cherki's diagnosis coincided with news from France regarding his injury. The midfielder picked up this setback during a training session, preventing him from participating in City's recent 2-1 defeat against Brighton. His absence will be felt keenly at both club and national levels as teams gear up for crucial matches.

In contrast, 23-year-old Ekitike showcases impressive form after his off-season transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool, netting a goal in each of his first three matches for the club. His in-form performance made him an ideal candidate to step into the French team, as they aim to maintain their competitive edge in the qualifiers.

