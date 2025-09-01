Rodri's Cautious Comeback: A Non-Messi Return to Manchester City

Rodri has made his return to Manchester City after an 11-month hiatus due to an ACL and subsequent groin injury, but he's managing expectations.

Coming back as a starting player in the team's 2-1 loss to Brighton, he reminded fans and critics alike that he's not a game-changing force on his own.

"I'm not Messi," he noted, emphasizing the need for collective effort. As City aims for another title, the team must adapt swiftly with important fixtures against Liverpool and Arsenal on the horizon.