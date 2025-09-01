Rodri's Cautious Comeback: A Non-Messi Return to Manchester City
Rodri, returning from a lengthy injury, clarifies that his presence will not immediately restore Manchester City to their former dominance. He emphasizes the collective nature of success and the need for team synergy. Despite prior success, Manchester City faces scrutiny as they strive to maintain their competitive edge against top teams.
Rodri has made his return to Manchester City after an 11-month hiatus due to an ACL and subsequent groin injury, but he's managing expectations.
Coming back as a starting player in the team's 2-1 loss to Brighton, he reminded fans and critics alike that he's not a game-changing force on his own.
"I'm not Messi," he noted, emphasizing the need for collective effort. As City aims for another title, the team must adapt swiftly with important fixtures against Liverpool and Arsenal on the horizon.
