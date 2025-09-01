Record Prize Boost for Women's World Cup: A New Era of Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a significant increase in the prize money for this year's women's 50-over World Cup. The winning team will receive $4.48 million, a substantial rise from the $1.32 million given to Australia last year.

This decision marks a landmark moment in women's cricket, reflecting the ICC's commitment to promoting the sport. Jay Shah, ICC chairman, stated that the increase aligns with the goal of treating female cricketers equally.

The tournament's overall prize pool is now $13.88 million, up from $3.5 million in 2022. Set to begin on September 30 in Guwahati, the tournament will feature eight teams, ensuring each $250,000 in earnings.