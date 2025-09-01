Left Menu

Record Prize Boost for Women's World Cup: A New Era of Cricket

The International Cricket Council has increased the prize money for the women's 50-over World Cup, making it more lucrative than the men's event in 2023. The winners will receive $4.48 million, a significant increase from previous tournaments. This move highlights ICC's commitment to the growth of women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:52 IST
Record Prize Boost for Women's World Cup: A New Era of Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a significant increase in the prize money for this year's women's 50-over World Cup. The winning team will receive $4.48 million, a substantial rise from the $1.32 million given to Australia last year.

This decision marks a landmark moment in women's cricket, reflecting the ICC's commitment to promoting the sport. Jay Shah, ICC chairman, stated that the increase aligns with the goal of treating female cricketers equally.

The tournament's overall prize pool is now $13.88 million, up from $3.5 million in 2022. Set to begin on September 30 in Guwahati, the tournament will feature eight teams, ensuring each $250,000 in earnings.

TRENDING

1
Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

 India
2
Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

 India
3
Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

 India
4
Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025