Fainga'anuku Returns to Rock All Blacks' Line-Up

Leicester Fainga'anuku makes a remarkable return to the New Zealand rugby squad as the All Blacks gear up to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Eden Park. Initially, Fainga'anuku's availability was uncertain due to eligibility rules after his stint with French club Toulon.

However, his return to the Tasman team and the subsequent approval from the New Zealand Rugby board allowed coach Scott Robertson to enlist him. Robertson noted the former Canterbury Crusader's adaptability and skill, marking this as a significant boost for the All Blacks.

Injuries plague the squad with concerns at scrumhalf and other positions; however, strategic player recalls, including Fainga'anuku's, are seen as crucial reinforcements. As the Championship heats up, Robertson faces tough selection decisions, eager to reclaim dominance on the international stage.