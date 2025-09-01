Left Menu

Fainga'anuku Returns to Rock All Blacks' Line-Up

Leicester Fainga'anuku has been recalled to the New Zealand rugby squad for the Rugby Championship against South Africa. Returning from France, eligibility issues had previously sidelined him. All Blacks coach Scott Robertson confirmed Fainga'anuku's readiness following his performance in the National Provincial Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:05 IST
Fainga'anuku Returns to Rock All Blacks' Line-Up

Leicester Fainga'anuku makes a remarkable return to the New Zealand rugby squad as the All Blacks gear up to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship at Eden Park. Initially, Fainga'anuku's availability was uncertain due to eligibility rules after his stint with French club Toulon.

However, his return to the Tasman team and the subsequent approval from the New Zealand Rugby board allowed coach Scott Robertson to enlist him. Robertson noted the former Canterbury Crusader's adaptability and skill, marking this as a significant boost for the All Blacks.

Injuries plague the squad with concerns at scrumhalf and other positions; however, strategic player recalls, including Fainga'anuku's, are seen as crucial reinforcements. As the Championship heats up, Robertson faces tough selection decisions, eager to reclaim dominance on the international stage.

TRENDING

1
Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Supreme Court Rejects Criticism of Ethanol-Blended Fuel Rollout

Supreme Court Rejects Criticism of Ethanol-Blended Fuel Rollout

 India
3
University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communication

The Power of Words: Revolutionizing Patient Care through Effective Communica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025