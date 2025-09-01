Left Menu

Morocco on Brink of Historic World Cup Qualification

Morocco is poised to be the first African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. They are leading their group and could secure their place with a win against Niger. Several other African teams, including Egypt and Algeria, are also navigating their paths to qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:55 IST
Morocco on Brink of Historic World Cup Qualification
Morocco stands on the verge of making history as the first African team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. With a decisive match against Niger, Morocco could confirm their spot if Tanzania fails to secure a victory in their concurrent game.

Having set a high standard by reaching the semi-finals in the previous tournament, Morocco is currently Africa's top-ranked team. Their perfect record in the preliminaries places them in prime position for qualification, spotlighting the steadily rising standards of African football.

Other African teams are also vying for World Cup berths. Notably, Egypt looks to reclaim its place, needing favorable results to top Group A. Meanwhile, Algeria and Tunisia must navigate tight encounters as they aim to secure their advancement in upcoming matches.

