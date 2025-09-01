Left Menu

Newcastle United Secures Striker Yoane Wissa for £55 Million

Newcastle United agrees to sign Brentford's Yoane Wissa for £55 million. The DR Congo striker was a top target following Alexander Isak's likely move to Liverpool. Wissa, eager for the transfer, issued a public plea to Brentford and is set for a medical on Monday.

Updated: 01-09-2025 15:35 IST
Newcastle United Secures Striker Yoane Wissa for £55 Million
Newcastle United has struck a deal worth £55 million to bring Brentford striker Yoane Wissa to their squad, as reported by English media outlets. The move comes after the club identified the 28-year-old DR Congo international as its primary target upon learning that striker Alexander Isak intended to join Liverpool.

This transfer follows Isak's anticipated £125 million switch to the Premier League champions, set to become a British record. Wissa, who joined Brentford from Lorient and netted 45 goals over 137 league appearances, has been absent this season, holding out for a transfer.

In a bid to expedite the move, Wissa took to social media last week, urging Brentford to allow his exit to Newcastle. With two years left on his contract, he is slated to undergo a medical evaluation at Newcastle, expected to be completed on Monday. His acquisition promises to strengthen Newcastle manager Eddie Howe's lineup after two goalless draws in their opening three matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

