Left Menu

From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized Vicharpur village in Madhya Pradesh, often dubbed 'mini Brazil,' for its football heritage. He announced that players will receive training in Germany, thanks to former German coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer, filling the community with enthusiasm and setting the stage for international exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:47 IST
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The small village of Vicharpur, located in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, has earned recognition as a budding football hub, famously named 'mini Brazil.' This comes after an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising its football legacy and revealing a training offer in Germany from a renowned coach.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi highlighted the dedication of young footballers in Vicharpur. He revealed that Dietmar Beiersdorfer, a former German footballer and coach, extended an invitation for select players to train at an academy in Germany, sparking excitement among players and coaches.

The announcement has stirred hope and enthusiasm within the community. Coaches and players, including national-level player Sania Kunde, expressed gratitude, noting that the opportunity is a significant step toward realizing their dreams of international recognition and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India
2
Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

 India
3
Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025