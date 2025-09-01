From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

The small village of Vicharpur, located in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, has earned recognition as a budding football hub, famously named 'mini Brazil.' This comes after an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising its football legacy and revealing a training offer in Germany from a renowned coach.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi highlighted the dedication of young footballers in Vicharpur. He revealed that Dietmar Beiersdorfer, a former German footballer and coach, extended an invitation for select players to train at an academy in Germany, sparking excitement among players and coaches.

The announcement has stirred hope and enthusiasm within the community. Coaches and players, including national-level player Sania Kunde, expressed gratitude, noting that the opportunity is a significant step toward realizing their dreams of international recognition and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)