India Gears Up for 2024 Badminton World Championships in Delhi

India is set to host the prestigious Badminton World Championships in Delhi next year, as revealed during the conclusion of this year's event in Paris. BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra emphasized India's commitment to maintaining the high standards established by Paris.

The tournament, scheduled for August, will be India's second opportunity to host the championships, with the last being in 2009 in Hyderabad. The closing ceremony in Paris included a ceremonial handover, symbolizing the transition to Delhi.

India's strong presence in the badminton world is highlighted by its 15 podium finishes since 1983. Hosting the championships not only reinforces India's prowess on the court but also its status as a key location on the global badminton stage.