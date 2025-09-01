India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph
India thrashed Kazakhstan 15-0 in the Asia Cup Hockey tournament, showcasing a relentless scoring performance. Key players like Abhishek and Jugraj Singh achieved hat-tricks, allowing India to secure their spot in the Super 4 stage. The Indian team remains confident and injury-free ahead of the next matches.
- Country:
- India
In an outstanding display of dominance, India's hockey team outperformed Kazakhstan with an astounding 15-0 victory, proceeding to the Asia Cup's Super 4 stage. The match, characterized by India's frequent scoring, saw players like Abhishek and Jugraj Singh achieving hat-tricks, leading to their group's top position.
India's performance was commendable with seamless coordination and offensive strategies, despite diverse challenges. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and others contributed significantly, culminating in three consecutive wins. India's forwardline, particularly Abhishek, was instrumental in this win, adding to India's well-rounded and injury-free advancement.
Coach Craig Fulton expressed satisfaction with the team's strategic play, especially as they head into crucial Super 4 matches against formidable opponents like Korea. Meanwhile, China joins India in the next round, as Japan misses out due to goal difference, marking the competitive spirit of the tournament.
ALSO READ
A section of judiciary, BJP, central agencies against TMC, but party will return to power with bigger mandate in 2026: Abhishek Banerjee.
Earlier, voters used to elect a govt, now BJP is selecting voters through undemocratic SIR process, alleges Abhishek Banerjee.
Bengal will give befitting reply to BJP in 2026 polls as they want to snatch away our voting rights through SIR, alleges Abhishek Banerjee.
Our fight against SIR will continue, if BJP dares to delete a single legitimate voter, we will protest in New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee.
We had brought Aparajita Bill for women safety, but Centre not approving it: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party's students' wing rally.