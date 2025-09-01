Left Menu

India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

India thrashed Kazakhstan 15-0 in the Asia Cup Hockey tournament, showcasing a relentless scoring performance. Key players like Abhishek and Jugraj Singh achieved hat-tricks, allowing India to secure their spot in the Super 4 stage. The Indian team remains confident and injury-free ahead of the next matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:26 IST
India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an outstanding display of dominance, India's hockey team outperformed Kazakhstan with an astounding 15-0 victory, proceeding to the Asia Cup's Super 4 stage. The match, characterized by India's frequent scoring, saw players like Abhishek and Jugraj Singh achieving hat-tricks, leading to their group's top position.

India's performance was commendable with seamless coordination and offensive strategies, despite diverse challenges. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and others contributed significantly, culminating in three consecutive wins. India's forwardline, particularly Abhishek, was instrumental in this win, adding to India's well-rounded and injury-free advancement.

Coach Craig Fulton expressed satisfaction with the team's strategic play, especially as they head into crucial Super 4 matches against formidable opponents like Korea. Meanwhile, China joins India in the next round, as Japan misses out due to goal difference, marking the competitive spirit of the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History

Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam Histo...

 Global
2
Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

 Global
3
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

 India
4
Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025