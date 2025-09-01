Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

The U.S. Open quarter-finals are set to deliver high-octane tennis action this Tuesday. Novak Djokovic aims for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam win against Taylor Fritz, who looks to become the first American to clinch the title since 2003.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, who has maintained a flawless form so far, is up against Marketa Vondrousova. Sabalenka is eager to defend her title amid strong competition from her Czech rival, who has shown remarkable grit in past encounters.

Also in action is Jessica Pegula, who faces Barbora Krejcikova. The American fourth seed is keen to overcome her recent struggles against the Czech player. With the stakes high, fans can expect exhilarating performances in this prestigious sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)