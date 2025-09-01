Left Menu

Showdown at the U.S. Open: Djokovic and Sabalenka Gear Up for Quarterfinals

The U.S. Open quarterfinals promise thrilling matchups as Novak Djokovic targets his 25th Grand Slam against Taylor Fritz. Aryna Sabalenka faces Marketa Vondrousova, looking to continue her unbeaten run in the tournament. Jessica Pegula aims to overcome Barbora Krejcikova in a bid to advance deeper.

01-09-2025
The U.S. Open quarter-finals are set to deliver high-octane tennis action this Tuesday. Novak Djokovic aims for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam win against Taylor Fritz, who looks to become the first American to clinch the title since 2003.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, who has maintained a flawless form so far, is up against Marketa Vondrousova. Sabalenka is eager to defend her title amid strong competition from her Czech rival, who has shown remarkable grit in past encounters.

Also in action is Jessica Pegula, who faces Barbora Krejcikova. The American fourth seed is keen to overcome her recent struggles against the Czech player. With the stakes high, fans can expect exhilarating performances in this prestigious sporting event.

