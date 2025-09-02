Naomi Osaka Shines in Dominant Display Against Gauff

Naomi Osaka delivered an impressive performance to defeat third seed Coco Gauff with a straight-sets victory of 6-3, 6-2 in their anticipated fourth-round matchup on Monday. The showdown was between two former U.S. Open champions, with Osaka displaying shades of her old brilliance from the start.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, struggled with her forehand and serve, unable to match Osaka's commanding play. With the victory, Osaka advanced to the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals for the first time in five years, showcasing her tenacity and skill.

Osaka is set to face either Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova or 27th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in her next match. This clash at the U.S. Open was their first meeting in New York since the 2019 encounter, where Osaka had also triumphed over a then-15-year-old Gauff.