Transfer Deadline Day Extravaganza: Big Moves Across Top Soccer Leagues

The final day of the transfer window was marked by a flurry of deals across Europe's top soccer leagues, involving major player moves and record-breaking transfer fees.

Chelsea's former captain, Ben Chilwell, joined Strasbourg, a club with shared ownership, on a two-year contract. Meanwhile, Liverpool made headlines by signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a British record deal believed to be worth 125 million pounds.

In further transactions, Manchester United secured Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, and Aston Villa brought in winger Jadon Sancho on a loan deal. As the day progressed, clubs scrambled to finalize deals, enhancing their squads for the season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)