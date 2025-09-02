Underdogs Triumph at U.S. Open: Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime Shine

The U.S. Open witnessed remarkable performances from underdogs, with Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime making impressive returns to the Grand Slam quarter-finals. Osaka, a four-time major champion, showcased her talent by defeating Coco Gauff with a display of both power and poise.

Auger-Aliassime also made his mark, securing a victory over Andrey Rublev. Both athletes credited their recent success to enhanced mental focus, a crucial factor in their impressive comeback journeys. With quarter-final spots secured, Osaka and Auger-Aliassime look forward to their next challenges at Flushing Meadows.

The evening session at the U.S. Open holds promise of further drama and excitement, with defending champion Jannik Sinner and American Amanda Anisimova set to showcase their skills. As the tournament progresses, fans anticipate more thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes.

