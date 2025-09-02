Left Menu

India vs Korea: Thrilling Super 4 Face-Off in Asia Cup Hockey

India's men's hockey team, riding high on confidence after an unbeaten pool stage, prepares to face reigning champions Korea in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. Despite previous tight games against China and Japan, India aims for victory, leveraging strong performances from key players like Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

In a display of skill and determination, India's men's hockey team gears up to face five-time champions Korea in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. Buoyed by an impeccable pool campaign, India seeks to capitalize on its recent vibrant form.

Having shown moments of brilliance against Japan and China, India's confidence soared with a massive 15-0 win against Kazakhstan in their last pool match. Coach Craig Fulton highlights the importance of cohesive striker efforts as his team prepares for crucial face-offs.

Key performances came from players such as Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, with Abhishek's precise positioning and Sukhjeet's calm held instrumental in prior victories. With the Super 4 stage primed as anyone's game, India's robust mid-field and defensive setup aim to carry them to new heights.

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

