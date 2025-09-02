India vs Korea: Thrilling Super 4 Face-Off in Asia Cup Hockey

In a display of skill and determination, India's men's hockey team gears up to face five-time champions Korea in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. Buoyed by an impeccable pool campaign, India seeks to capitalize on its recent vibrant form.

Having shown moments of brilliance against Japan and China, India's confidence soared with a massive 15-0 win against Kazakhstan in their last pool match. Coach Craig Fulton highlights the importance of cohesive striker efforts as his team prepares for crucial face-offs.

Key performances came from players such as Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, with Abhishek's precise positioning and Sukhjeet's calm held instrumental in prior victories. With the Super 4 stage primed as anyone's game, India's robust mid-field and defensive setup aim to carry them to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)