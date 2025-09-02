Ederson's Transfer to Fenerbahce Marks End of an Era at Manchester City

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has made a significant career move by transferring permanently from Manchester City to Turkish club Fenerbahce. This move concludes an illustrious eight-year stint with City, during which Ederson secured a total of 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

The announcement from Manchester City confirms the transfer, pending international clearance, while Ederson is expected to start receiving an annual salary of 11 million euros from Fenerbahce beginning the 2025-2026 season. Fenerbahce, however, has not disclosed the duration of his contract.

This transfer, estimated to be worth approximately £12 million, comes in the wake of City's plan to fill Ederson's position with PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma. As Ederson bids farewell to Manchester, he reflects on his successful time at the club, showing gratitude towards his teammates, fans, and manager Pep Guardiola for their shared triumphs.