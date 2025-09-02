Left Menu

Wayne Smith's Nuggets of Wisdom Boost All Blacks Ahead of Springboks Clash

Wayne Smith, revered as 'The Professor,' returns to mentor the All Blacks before their crucial Rugby Championship match against South Africa. His tactical insights and historical perspective aim to bolster the team, with positivity flowing from both players and coaches ahead of the clash at Eden Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:24 IST
The All Blacks are tapping into the strategic brilliance of Wayne Smith, known as 'The Professor,' as they gear up for their significant Rugby Championship duel with South Africa. Smith, previously an assistant coach, has re-joined the New Zealand camp as a mentor, adding his 'gold nuggets' of wisdom to their preparations.

Attack coach Scott Hansen confirmed Smith's involvement was meticulously planned, and his presence is highly appreciated by the team, who value his insights on the All Blacks' rich legacy. Smith played crucial roles in New Zealand's past World Cup victories and his latest contribution is set to inspire the squad.

Despite being table leaders, the All Blacks face pressure after a historic loss to Argentina. The upcoming match against the world champions is seen as a vital test, and according to Hansen, provides the perfect chance for the team to evaluate their standing.

