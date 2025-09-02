Left Menu

Jamie Vardy's Italian Venture: A New Chapter in Serie A

Jamie Vardy, after 13 seasons with Leicester City, joins Italy's Serie A club, Cremonese. The 38-year-old striker, known for his pivotal role in Leicester's 2016 Premier League title win, signed a contract with Cremonese until June, with a renewal option. Cremonese enjoys an unbeaten start.

Jamie Vardy is embarking on a new adventure in Italy after dazzling fans at Leicester City for 13 remarkable seasons. The English striker, famed for his role in the club's historic 2016 Premier League title, signed with Serie A's newly promoted Cremonese on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old forward, whose final game for Leicester culminated in his 200th goal, has committed to Cremonese until the end of June next year, with an option to extend. His move comes following an April announcement about his departure from Leicester.

Cremonese has already made a splash in Serie A, shaking up AC Milan in their first match and securing a thrilling late victory over Sassuolo. The team remains perfect in the league, with Vardy expected to bolster their attack as they navigate top-flight competition.

