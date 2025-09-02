Marseille's Major Score: Benjamin Pavard Joins on Loan

In a significant deadline day move, Marseille acquired 2018 World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard from Inter Milan. The French club announced the defender's loan signing, which includes a purchase option reportedly valued at 15 million euros.

Pavard, who has been playing in Italy since 2023, makes his return to France's Ligue 1 for the first time since his departure from Lille in 2016. During his time abroad, he played with Stuttgart and later celebrated multiple victories with Bayern Munich.

This move marks Marseille's strategic effort to bolster their defense. They also confirmed the signing of Italy international Emerson Palmieri from West Ham, emphasizing their investment in top-tier talent this transfer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)