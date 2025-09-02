Left Menu

Marseille's Major Score: Benjamin Pavard Joins on Loan

Marseille secured a high-profile signing by acquiring 2018 World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard on loan from Inter Milan. The deal includes a purchase option reportedly set at 15 million euros. Pavard, who played in Italy since 2023, returns to Ligue 1, adding to Marseille's defensive strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:37 IST
Marseille's Major Score: Benjamin Pavard Joins on Loan
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant deadline day move, Marseille acquired 2018 World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard from Inter Milan. The French club announced the defender's loan signing, which includes a purchase option reportedly valued at 15 million euros.

Pavard, who has been playing in Italy since 2023, makes his return to France's Ligue 1 for the first time since his departure from Lille in 2016. During his time abroad, he played with Stuttgart and later celebrated multiple victories with Bayern Munich.

This move marks Marseille's strategic effort to bolster their defense. They also confirmed the signing of Italy international Emerson Palmieri from West Ham, emphasizing their investment in top-tier talent this transfer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

 India
2
Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses

Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesse...

 India
3
Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

 India
4
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025